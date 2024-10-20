Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.55 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.91. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.