Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $921.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

