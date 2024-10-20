Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $194.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

