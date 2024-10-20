Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,793 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $150.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

