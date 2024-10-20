Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 215,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,323,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $217,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $281.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.