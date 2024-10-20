Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,327 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $70,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,889,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 132,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,634. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

