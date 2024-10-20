Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys 1,533 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,297. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.79 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

