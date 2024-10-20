Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.44.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

