Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

