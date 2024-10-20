Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 91,820 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
