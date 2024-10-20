Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as high as $12.15. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 91,820 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $117,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

