Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

