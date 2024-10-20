Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,219 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 29.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $356,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

