Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $39.31 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

