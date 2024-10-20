Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 719 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $251.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

