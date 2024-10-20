Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 302599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.