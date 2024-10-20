C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,892 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $60,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 1,683,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

