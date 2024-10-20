Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. 313,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

