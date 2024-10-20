Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. 5,097,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,675. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

