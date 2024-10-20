Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $402.54. 879,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $406.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

