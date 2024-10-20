Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

Brunswick Bancorp Trading Up 21.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

