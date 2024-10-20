Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $34.42

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Trading Up 1.5 %

DOCS opened at $43.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.