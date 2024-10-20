Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Target Price at $45.13

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of DNTH opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

