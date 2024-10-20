BOK Financial (BOKF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

BOKF opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

