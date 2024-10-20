Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $207.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.