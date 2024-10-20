BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $602.28 or 0.00873182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $87.73 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,656,631 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,550.41846874. The last known price of BNB is 596.06329917 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2264 active market(s) with $1,452,564,354.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

