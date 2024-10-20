BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $602.28 or 0.00873182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $87.73 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,656,631 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,550.41846874. The last known price of BNB is 596.06329917 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2264 active market(s) with $1,452,564,354.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
