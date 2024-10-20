bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLUE. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.75. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 207.25% and a negative net margin of 567.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 315.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in bluebird bio by 38.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

