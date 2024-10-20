Blue Trust Inc. Sells 16,930 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 278,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 53,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.81 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.