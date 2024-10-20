Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $141.40 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

