Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,144 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $37.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.18 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

