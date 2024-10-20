Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

