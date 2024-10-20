Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19.1% in the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

Starbucks stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

