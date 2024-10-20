Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

