Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,491 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

