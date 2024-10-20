Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,747 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $538,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $412,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.81.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,383 shares of company stock valued at $33,446,453. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.14. The company has a market capitalization of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

