BlackCardCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $979,348.00 (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $979,348.00 worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.80 or 0.00250563 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.30114847 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,023,316.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

