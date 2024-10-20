Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 115,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 130,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period.

About Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

