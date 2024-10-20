Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 4,071 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

