Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

