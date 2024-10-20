Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 6.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

