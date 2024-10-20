Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

