Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $37.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

