Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,223,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.