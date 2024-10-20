Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.40. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $527.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

