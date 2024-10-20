Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,119 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

