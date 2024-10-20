Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Booking by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,350.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,980.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,822.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,394.95.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,130.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.