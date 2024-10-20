Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.99.

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

