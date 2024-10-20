Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

