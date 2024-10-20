Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).
