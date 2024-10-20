Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

