Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,850,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

