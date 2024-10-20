Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 243,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

